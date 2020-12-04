Hyderabad GHMC poll result live: Counting kicks off amidst heavy security

As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls. She also accused the...
Ahead of Hyderabad elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. Nadda said, "Before my arrival, it was said that a party president is coming for 'gully..