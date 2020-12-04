Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hyderabad GHMC poll result live: Counting kicks off amidst heavy security

Hindu Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The counting of votes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections conducted on December 1 is ongoing at 30 DRC (Distribution, Rece
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: TRS to win over 100 seats in Hyderabad civic polls: K Kavitha as counting begins

TRS to win over 100 seats in Hyderabad civic polls: K Kavitha as counting begins 01:58

 As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls. She also accused the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Those who called Hyderabad polls 'gully ka chunav' disrespected it: JP Nadda [Video]

Those who called Hyderabad polls 'gully ka chunav' disrespected it: JP Nadda

Ahead of Hyderabad elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. Nadda said, "Before my arrival, it was said that a party president is coming for 'gully..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published