Hyderabad GHMC poll result live: Counting kicks off amidst heavy security

Video Credit: ANI - Published 17 hours ago TRS to win over 100 seats in Hyderabad civic polls: K Kavitha as counting begins 01:58 As counting of votes began for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader expressed confidence of winning more than 100 out of 150 seats, despite "many big leaders from BJP" had come to campaign for the civic polls. She also accused the...