Amazon workers in bid to unionize at Alabama warehouse

Hindu Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Employees at the Bessemer facility filed a petition last month with the National Labor Relations Board saying they want to hold an election on forming a union to represent the 1,500 full and part-time workers at the so-called fulfillment centre
