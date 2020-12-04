Betsy Wade, first woman to edit news at The New York Times, dies at 91

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild



An owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree has beenreleased back into the wild. The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller –Rocky for short – after it was found by a worker setting up the tree onNovember 16 at the Manhattan complex. The owl was apparently trapped in the75ft Norway spruce when it was cut down 170 miles north, in New York onNovember 12.

