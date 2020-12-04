Betsy Wade, first woman to edit news at The New York Times, dies at 91

Global  
 

Betsy Wade, first woman to edit news at The New York Times, dies at 91Written by Robert D. McFadden Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news copy for The New York Times and the lead plaintiff in a landmark sex discrimination lawsuit against the newspaper on behalf of its female employees, died Thursday at her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She was 91. Her death was confirmed by her husband, James Boylan, who said she had learned in 2017 that she had colon cancer. In a 45-year Times career, Wade also became the first woman to lead The Newspaper Guild of New York, the largest local in the national journalism union (now known as the NewsGuild). She was revered among peers for her role in the 1974 class-action suit against The Times, one of the...
