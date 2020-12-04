Betsy Wade, first woman to edit news at The New York Times, dies at 91
Written by Robert D. McFadden Betsy Wade, the first woman to edit news copy for The New York Times and the lead plaintiff in a landmark sex discrimination lawsuit against the newspaper on behalf of its female employees, died Thursday at her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She was 91. Her death was confirmed by her husband, James Boylan, who said she had learned in 2017 that she had colon cancer. In a 45-year Times career, Wade also became the first woman to lead The Newspaper Guild of New York, the largest local in the national journalism union (now known as the NewsGuild). She was revered among peers for her role in the 1974 class-action suit against The Times, one of the...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jennifer Finney Boylan American author
Robert D. McFadden
Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published
DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18Published
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Upper West Side Neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City
New York City Most populous city in the United States
Today in History for December 4thAssociated Press Correspondent Terry Anderson is released from captivity; American troops head to Somalia; General George Washington says farewell to his..
USATODAY.com
Democrats Pick Campaign Chief for Uphill Bid to Protect House MajorityStung by big losses in the elections that shrank their majority, Democrats selected Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York to reboot their campaign..
NYTimes.com
Justices Tell Federal Judge to Reconsider Virus Limits on California ChurchesThe move followed a decision last week lifting restrictions on religious services in New York.
NYTimes.com
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Take Chilly but Romantic Stroll in NYCRihanna really does have love on the brain ... and A$AP Rocky close by her side points to all signs they're an item. The singer was out for a chilly stroll with..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources