'100 days, not for ever': Biden to ask Americans to wear masks to fight Covid-19 ...

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
'100 days, not for ever': Biden to ask Americans to wear masks to fight Covid-19 ...In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, US president-elect Joe Biden says that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president. Biden and vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris , also committed to receiving coronavirus vaccinations as soon as possible,...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccine

 President-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
USATODAY.com

Global virus toll passes 1.5 million as nations plan for vaccine

 WASHINGTON: The world passed the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as several nations planned to deliver much hoped-for vaccines..
WorldNews

Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

 Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate..
New Zealand Herald
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

By when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

 His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 95.71 lakh

 The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new..
IndiaTimes

CBS Evening News, December 3, 2020

 U.S. reports record-high COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations; Rookie teacher continues remote class after home catches fire
CBS News

Jake Tapper Jake Tapper American political journalist, author, and cartoonist


Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator

Intel chief says Biden now getting "all of the same intelligence" as Trump

 Ratcliffe told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that Biden and Harris are "receiving full classified briefings."
CBS News

Health officials lay out wish list for Biden administration: Restore the CDC, prioritize health across the globe

 In The Lancet, the authors ask the incoming Biden-Harris administration to prioritize public health, including rejoining WHO and restoring the CDC.
USATODAY.com
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff [Video]

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff

Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political' [Video]

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their..

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

Joe Biden tears into US President Donald Trump, says 'Americans will vote Trump out'|Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden tears into US President Donald Trump, says 'Americans will vote Trump out'|Oneindia News

With the final countdown for the D-day on November 3rd in the United States, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden tore inti US President Donald Trump, making it clear that it's time for him to..

Biden Is Unlike Trump, Also As Regards China – Analysis

Biden Is Unlike Trump, Also As Regards China – Analysis This paper analyses the implications of the election of Joe Biden on US policy towards China and for its European allies. By Mario Esteban* The Biden...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CBS 2

Get Ready For Nationwide Blackouts Under Biden – OpEd

Get Ready For Nationwide Blackouts Under Biden – OpEd The power disaster unfolding in California will soon occur across the country, if Joe Biden gets his way. The Golden State has been sweeping away the forms of...
Eurasia Review

A Joe Biden biography to warm the heart

A Joe Biden biography to warm the heart New Delhi, Dec 3 : The timing couldnt be more perfect. “Joe Biden: American Dreamer” (Bloomsbury) is a concise, brilliant and incisive examination of the US...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsday