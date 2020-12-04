Warner Bros. announces all of its 2021 movies will be available to stream
While Warner Bros. wasn't the first studio to move its formerly theater-bound movies to a streaming service in the U.S., it is the first to announce its entire 2021 slate will be headed to streaming on the same day they're set to debut in theaters. That's...
Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters
Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters
Warner Bros' films set for simultaneous cinema and US streamingWarner Bros says its 2021 films will be available to stream in US at same time as they hit cinemas.
