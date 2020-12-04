Global  
 

Warner Bros. announces all of its 2021 movies will be available to stream

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Warner Bros. announces all of its 2021 movies will be available to streamWhile Warner Bros. wasn't the first studio to move its formerly theater-bound movies to a streaming service in the U.S., it is the first to announce its entire 2021 slate will be headed to streaming on the same day they're set to debut in theaters. That's...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021 01:25

 AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay...

Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New [Video]

Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New

'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia is opens up about 'The Godfather: Part III.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:41Published
Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News

Warner Bros. is plotting a sweeping response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered movie theaters around the country.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published

Warner Bros' films set for simultaneous cinema and US streaming

 Warner Bros says its 2021 films will be available to stream in US at same time as they hit cinemas.
BBC News

