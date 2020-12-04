Canadian Intel Report Alleging COVID-19 Disinformation Campaign is ‘Madness’, Russian Embassy States

Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now



South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump over the years. He's also inserted himself into the Georgia state election process, in an effort to investigate possible voter fraud. Nevertheless, Graham said on Wednesday said that President-elect Joe Biden should begin receiving intelligence briefings. To date, Biden has not received any briefings, as Trump refuses to concede and the GSA has refused to issue the necessary letter of ascertainment.

