Global virus toll passes 1.5 million as nations plan for vaccine
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: The world passed the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as several nations planned to deliver much hoped-for vaccines early next year to break the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions. US President-elect Joe Biden said that on his first day in office he would ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to help reduce transmission of the virus that is again surging in the country with the world's highest number of deaths and infections. "I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask -- not forever," Biden said in excerpts of an interview to be broadcast on CNN later Thursday. But even as the latest positive news...
WASHINGTON: The world passed the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as several nations planned to deliver much hoped-for vaccines early next year to break the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions. US President-elect Joe Biden said that on his first day in office he would ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to help reduce transmission of the virus that is again surging in the country with the world's highest number of deaths and infections. "I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask -- not forever," Biden said in excerpts of an interview to be broadcast on CNN later Thursday. But even as the latest positive news...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
'100 days, not for ever': Biden to ask Americans to wear masks to fight Covid-19 ...In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, US president-elect Joe Biden says that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first..
WorldNews
Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccinePresident-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
USATODAY.com
Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearingJoe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate..
New Zealand Herald
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources