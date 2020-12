Global virus toll passes 1.5 million as nations plan for vaccine

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON: The world passed the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as several nations planned to deliver much hoped-for vaccines early next year to break the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions. US President-elect Joe Biden said that on his first day in office he would ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to help reduce transmission of the virus that is again surging in the country with the world's highest number of deaths and infections. "I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask -- not forever," Biden said in excerpts of an interview to be broadcast on CNN later Thursday. But even as the latest positive news...