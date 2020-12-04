Bank of England criticised for losing track of £50bn of banknotes



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Bank of England Central bank of the United Kingdom Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost



From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. A Bank of England study found that risk of infection from banknotes is low. An ICMR scientist told the Allahabad High Court that a vaccine will be available in the near future. Prime Minister Modi said that the number of doses required and cost of vaccine is still unknown. Meanwhile, Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine has over 90% efficacy as per second interim study. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05 Published on January 1, 1970 Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19



Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on January 1, 1970 Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment



Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said the UK and EU need “a spirit of goodwill” as any Brexit trade agreement will need room for adjustments. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49 Published now

Bank Financial institution that accepts deposits You Might Like