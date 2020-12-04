Bank of England criticised for losing track of £50bn of banknotes

Global  
 

Bank of England criticised for losing track of £50bn of banknotesCommons public accounts committee condemns Bank for ‘lax attitude’ to money’s whereabouts It is known throughout the world as a byword for security. But the Bank of England is evidently a tad unclear on the whereabouts of £50bn of banknotes, and it doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about it, a...
