Bank of England criticised for losing track of £50bn of banknotes
Commons public accounts committee condemns Bank for ‘lax attitude’ to money’s whereabouts It is known throughout the world as a byword for security. But the Bank of England is evidently a tad unclear on the whereabouts of £50bn of banknotes, and it doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about it, a...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bank of England Central bank of the United Kingdom
Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Bailey: Any trade agreement will need adjustment
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
Bank Financial institution that accepts deposits
You Might Like