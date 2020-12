Video Credit: ODN - Published 2 days ago Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation 01:05 Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information”...