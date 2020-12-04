Global  
 

NSW Health says Sydney hotel quarantine worker's coronavirus infection may be of US origin

Friday, 4 December 2020
NSW Health says the genome sequence from a Sydney COVID-19 case who works at a Sydney quarantine hotel complex does not match the virus strains seen in recent clusters in Australia.
