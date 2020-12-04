NSW Health says Sydney hotel quarantine worker's coronavirus infection may be of US origin

WHO Updates COVID-19 Face Mask Guidance



The World Health Organisation (WHO) updated the guidance for the first time in almost six months. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 20 hours ago

Canadian restaurant ignores lockdown restrictions, locals rush for BBQ fix



Coronavirus has shown no signs of easing, and lockdown has started in Toronto, Canada on November 23. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago