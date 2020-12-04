Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Everybody loses': Ex-ABC editorial director says government attacks undermine it

The Age Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Alan Sunderland has accused the government of trying to cast doubt on the ABC's coverage by publishing a letter sent to ABC chair Ita Buttrose about a controversial Four Corners episode.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like