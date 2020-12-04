Global  
 

Joe Biden says he'll stick with Anthony Fauci, ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days

SBS Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
As he prepares to lead the US through the pandemic, Joe Biden has asked Anthony Fauci to stay on as chief medical adviser and says he will take his coronavirus vaccine in public.
