India vs Australia: KL Rahul hits fifty, Ravindra Jadeja blitz powers India to 161/7 in Canberra T20I

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul



India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 4 days ago Execution of plan in any format of game plays a key role: Shardul Thakur



Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "The selection is not in my hands but if I will get the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39 Published 6 days ago Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur



Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "We wanted to put them on back foot and win this game. By.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:53 Published 6 days ago