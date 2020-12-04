India vs Australia: KL Rahul hits fifty, Ravindra Jadeja blitz powers India to 161/7 in Canberra T20I

India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using most of the chances thrown at him by the team. He said, "I have played lot more matches, International...
India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of..