Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India vs Australia: KL Rahul hits fifty, Ravindra Jadeja blitz powers India to 161/7 in Canberra T20I

DNA Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
KL Rahul hit a brilliant fifty and Ravindra Jadeje showed his class with a fine cameo as India ended on 161/7 vs Australia in Canberra.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson

Main focus on contributing as much as possible: Sanju Samson 00:58

 India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using most of the chances thrown at him by the team. He said, "I have played lot more matches, International...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul [Video]

Samson hails Yuzvendra Chahalfor 3-wicket haul

India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Execution of plan in any format of game plays a key role: Shardul Thakur [Video]

Execution of plan in any format of game plays a key role: Shardul Thakur

Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "The selection is not in my hands but if I will get the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur [Video]

Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur

Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "We wanted to put them on back foot and win this game. By..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:53Published