Warner Bros says its 2021 films will stream while simultaneously playing in theatres
In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time the films play in theaters. Among the myriad release plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. But after disappointing...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
Warner Bros. movies will head straight to HBO Max to the dismay of the theater industryWarner Bros. will release its entire slate of 2021 movies simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, delivering another blow to struggling theaters. Carter Evans..
CBS News
ShowBiz Minute: Warner Bros, Casanova, ConneryIn seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films; Rapper Casanova surrenders in federal racketeering case; Sean Connery's "Dr. No" gun sells at auction..
USATODAY.com
Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in Theaters
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
The Matrix (franchise) science fiction action media franchise created by the Wachowskis
Lin-Manuel Miranda American songwriter, actor and playwright
'His Dark Materials': Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Cast Spill Season 2 Details | THR Interview
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:45Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't object to Alexander Hamilton statues removal
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
HBO Max Streaming video service
Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:41Published
Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources