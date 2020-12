Warner Bros says its 2021 films will stream while simultaneously playing in theatres

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros . Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time the films play in theaters. Among the myriad release plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. But after disappointing...