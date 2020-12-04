Global  
 

Warner Bros says its 2021 films will stream while simultaneously playing in theatres

Friday, 4 December 2020
Warner Bros says its 2021 films will stream while simultaneously playing in theatresIn the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time the films play in theaters. Among the myriad release plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. But after disappointing...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Warner Bros. Will Debut Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max and in Theaters

Warner Bros. Will Debut Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max and in Theaters 01:08

 Warner Bros. Will Debut Every 2021 Movie on HBO Max and in Theaters. On Dec. 3, Warner Bros. announced that all of its films scheduled for 2021 will be simultaneously released in theaters and on the streaming platform. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content...

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Warner Bros. movies will head straight to HBO Max to the dismay of the theater industry

 Warner Bros. will release its entire slate of 2021 movies simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, delivering another blow to struggling theaters. Carter Evans..
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Warner Bros, Casanova, Connery

 In seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films; Rapper Casanova surrenders in federal racketeering case; Sean Connery's "Dr. No" gun sells at auction..
USATODAY.com
Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in Theaters [Video]

Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in Theaters

On Dec. 3, Warner Bros. announced that all of its films scheduled for 2021 will be simultaneously released in theaters and on the streaming platform.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

The Matrix (franchise) The Matrix (franchise) science fiction action media franchise created by the Wachowskis


Lin-Manuel Miranda Lin-Manuel Miranda American songwriter, actor and playwright

'His Dark Materials': Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Cast Spill Season 2 Details | THR Interview [Video]

'His Dark Materials': Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Cast Spill Season 2 Details | THR Interview

Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott and Ariyon Bakare spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about season two of HBO's 'His Dark Materials,' which premieres on November 16.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 03:45Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't object to Alexander Hamilton statues removal [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't object to Alexander Hamilton statues removal

Lin-Manuel Miranda won't object if activists call for the removal of statues of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

HBO Max HBO Max Streaming video service

Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New [Video]

Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New

'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia is opens up about 'The Godfather: Part III.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:41Published
Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021 [Video]

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. to Send Entire 2021 Slate to HBO Max and Theaters | THR News

Warner Bros. is plotting a sweeping response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered movie theaters around the country.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:54Published
Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max [Video]

Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO Max

Warner Bros. has dealt a major blow to brick and mortar movie theaters. The company announced Thursday it will release all of their 2021 films in theatres, as well as on HBO Max. The releases include..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision [Video]

Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision

On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate. The coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood. The movie studio will debut..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published

Warner Bros 2021 Movies to Debut in Theater and on HBO Max at Same Time

 Warner Bros will debut all its movie releases next year on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time as their theatrical release dates, reports...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •UpworthySky NewsWorldNewsDNACBS NewsSeattlePI.comAppleInsider

AMC Opposes Warner Bros.’ Plan to Stream 2021 Theatrical Releases Immediately

 Adam Aron, CEO and president of the AMC Entertainment theater chain, is opposing Warner Bros.’ plan to simultaneously release all of its...
Upworthy Also reported by •Sky NewsCBS NewsSeattlePI.comAppleInsider

Mads Mikkelsen to play Grindlewald after Johnny Depp's exit in Fantastic Beasts 3

 Warner Bros Studios, the banner behind "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, has confirmed that Danish star Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as the dark wizard Gellert...
Mid-Day