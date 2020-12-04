Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France could veto bad Brexit deal, Macron ally warns

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
France could veto bad Brexit deal, Macron ally warnsMinister says France may act unilaterally if terms not right, as negotiations in London falter France could wield its veto to kill a Brexit deal brought back from London by the EU’s chief negotiator, the country’s minister for European affairs has warned. With the negotiations hitting troubled...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit talks : EU-UK negotiations go down to the wire weeks to go [Video]

Brexit talks : EU-UK negotiations go down to the wire weeks to go

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published
Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier: 'Important day' for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was an "important day" as he left his hotel to continue Brexit trade talks with the UK Government this morning. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Business Secretary: Brexit talks in 'pretty difficult phase' [Video]

Business Secretary: Brexit talks in 'pretty difficult phase'

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the Brexit talks are still in a "pretty difficult phase" with "time running very short". Mr Sharma said that a deal will only happen if the EU recognise that the UK sovereign and independent. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Brexit negotiations 'in a difficult phase' says Alok Sharma [Video]

Brexit negotiations 'in a difficult phase' says Alok Sharma

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast The Government is 'committed' to striking aBrexit deal amid a 'difficult phase' in negotiations with the EU, BusinessSecretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast. Mr Sharma said 'a number of trickyissues' remain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

French President Macron to give interview to Brut site after multiple allegations of police violence [Video]

French President Macron to give interview to Brut site after multiple allegations of police violence

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:53Published

France's Macron warns against going skiing in Switzerland

 PARIS (AP) — France will apply restrictions to prevent vacationers from going to Swiss ski resorts, and French slopes will remain closed during the Christmas..
WorldNews
Analysis: Macron exposed as police security bill rejected [Video]

Analysis: Macron exposed as police security bill rejected

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:01Published

French interior minister outlines proposals for police reform amid outcry

 Amid a wave of anger and street protests in France over police violence, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin outlined proposals for police reform before a..
WorldNews

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went Unlearned

 Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling On June 19, 2012, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and claimed..
WorldNews
Owner hits out at Government as Soho bar begins serving McDonald’s [Video]

Owner hits out at Government as Soho bar begins serving McDonald’s

The owner of G-A-Y has attacked the Government’s “ridiculous” tier systemafter its London venue was forced to reinvent itself with table service andfood from McDonald’s.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Brexit Trade Talks in ‘Difficult Phase,’ U.K. Minister Says

 Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, a British minister..
WorldNews
'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on display [Video]

'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' on display

It's hoped a new exhibition at The Queen's Gallery in London will help restore the finances of The Royal Collection Trust, after venues around the UK had to close to the general public for several months this year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU calls on Ethiopia to lift Tigray communications blackout as Sudan refugee camps get overcrowded [Video]

EU calls on Ethiopia to lift Tigray communications blackout as Sudan refugee camps get overcrowded

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:04Published

Denmark set to end all new oil and gas exploration

 The European Union's largest oil producer plans to stop extracting fossil fuels by 2050.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK and France sign deal to curb migrants crossing the English Channel [Video]

UK and France sign deal to curb migrants crossing the English Channel

France to double police on coastline patrols as part of new deal with Britain to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:23Published