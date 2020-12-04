Global  
 

South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at risk

Friday, 4 December 2020
South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at riskRead full article By Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha4 December 2020, 8:53 am·3-min read South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul By Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in reshuffled his cabinet on Friday as his approval rating sank to a record low amid a backlash over housing policies, rising coronavirus cases, and a scandal involving the justice ministry and top prosecutors. Moon nominated new ministers of interior, health, land and housing, and gender as he sought to refresh his administration, with roughly two years of his presidency to run. Limited to a single term, and holding a small parliamentary majority, there...
