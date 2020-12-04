South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at risk

Simulation shows how Moon might have formed 4.5 billion years ago



Astronomers say they are one step closer to understanding how the moon mighthave formed out of a giant collision between the early Earth and anothermassive object 4.5 billion years ago. The moon is thought to have formed in acollision between the early Earth and a huge object, known by scientists asTheia. Scientists at the University of Durham ran supercomputer simulations tosend a Mars-sized object crashing into the early Earth. These simulationsproduced an orbiting body that could potentially evolve into a moon-likeobject. While the researchers are careful to say this is not definitive proofof the moon’s origin, they add that it could be a promising stage inunderstanding how the celestial body formed.

