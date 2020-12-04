Global  
 

Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4 billion: organisers

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4 billion: organisersThe coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4 billion, organisers said Friday, with the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures...
 This Olympic rings statue returned to Japan's Tokyo Bay on Dec. 1. The rings were temporarily removed during the summer for maintenance. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed because of the pandemic and rescheduled for July/August 2021.

