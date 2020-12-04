Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bangladesh Rohingya relocation to isolated island criticized by rights groups

Deutsche Welle Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Bangladesh has transferred hundreds of Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char, a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal prone to cyclones and floods. International aid groups complain they weren't involved in the move.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island 01:08

 Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bangladesh Begins Moving Displaced Rohingya Muslims To Remote Island

 Authorities in Bangladesh have begun relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the...
NPR

Bangladesh relocating Rohingya refugees to isolated island

 Authorities in Bangladesh have begun relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the...
Belfast Telegraph

Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island

Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island (CNN)Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are being relocated to a controversial island facility in the Bay of Bengal today amid fears that some could be...
WorldNews