Bangladesh Rohingya relocation to isolated island criticized by rights groups
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Bangladesh has transferred hundreds of Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char, a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal prone to cyclones and floods. International aid groups complain they weren't involved in the move.
