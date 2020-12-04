|
Liverpool mayor arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation, Sky News understands
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has been arrested in connection with an investigation into building and planning developments in the city, Sky News understands.
