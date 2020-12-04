Liverpool mayor arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation, Sky News understands

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool mayor welcomes mass virus testing



Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has welcomed the government's decision to mass-test people in the city for COVID-19. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 05:55 Published on November 3, 2020 Walsh: Voter Intimidation Won't Be Tolerated In Boston



Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said there will be strong emotions on both sides on Election Day, but everyone must respond peacefully. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:33 Published on November 2, 2020 Liverpool Mayor: New rules were forced on us



Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, says it's a 'blatant lie' for ministers to say he agreed to tier 3 restrictions for the city. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 06:14 Published on October 16, 2020