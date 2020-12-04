Global  
 

Liverpool mayor arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation, Sky News understands

Sky News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Liverpool mayor arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation, Sky News understandsMayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has been arrested in connection with an investigation into building and planning developments in the city, Sky News understands.
