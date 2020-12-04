Global  
 

Avonmouth explosion: Four victims named by police

Sky News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The four people who died in the Avonmouth explosion have been named by police as Michael James, 64, Brian Vickery, 63, Raymond White, 57, and Luke Wheaton, 16.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Four people die in Avonmouth explosion

Four people die in Avonmouth explosion 01:59

 Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday. Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that...

