Avonmouth explosion: Four victims named by police

Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after reports of a "large explosion" at 11.22am on Thursday. Chief Inspector Mark Runacres confirmed that...
Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four. A spokesman for the Unite union said it will be giving its members ''maximum..