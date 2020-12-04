Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Grey's Anatomy' brings back second dead character, T.R. Knight's George O'Malley, in COVID-19 storyline

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) appeared in one of Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) COVID-19-induced, purgatory-like visions on Thursday's "Grey's Anatomy."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Grey's Anatomy S17E05 Fight the Power

Grey's Anatomy S17E05 Fight the Power 00:32

 Grey's Anatomy 17x05 "Fight the Power" Season 17 Episode 5 Promo Trailer - Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility. Meanwhile, Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine to teach her a lesson, and Teddy...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

T. R. Knight T. R. Knight American actor


George O'Malley George O'Malley


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid impact on fashion industry: YOOX's Federico Marchetti decodes #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid impact on fashion industry: YOOX's Federico Marchetti decodes #HTLS2020

One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown has been the fashion industry. The closure of physical stores is being seen as the new normal in the post-pandemic world. However, Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, believes that the future will involve better integration of both online and offline stores to provide a better experience to customers. He also spoke on the importance of sustainability in the luxury fashion industry. Watch his full conversation with CNBC TV-18's Shereen Bhan at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 29:31Published
What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times, the minister said that she can't give a monetary figure that would feature in the 2021 Union Budget, as many details about a possible vaccine were still unknown. Sitharaman said that the government's allocation would depend on factors like number of doses required, and the gap between the various doses. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:33Published

Covid 'Long-Haulers' Need Medical Attention, Experts Urge

 In a two-day meeting sponsored by the N.I.H., officials acknowledged an insufficient understanding of the issues and warned of a growing public health problem.
NYTimes.com

Meredith Grey Meredith Grey Fictional character from Grey's Anatomy

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism [Video]

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

"Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance - will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Ellen Pompeo Ellen Pompeo American actress

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'The Last of Us' Adaption Heading to HBO, 'Grey's Anatomy' Boss On Meredith Getting COVID and More Top Stories | THR News [Video]

'The Last of Us' Adaption Heading to HBO, 'Grey's Anatomy' Boss On Meredith Getting COVID and More Top Stories | THR News

An adaption of the popular video game 'The Last of Us' is heading to HBO, 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner opens up about why the show decided to give Meredith COVID and Edward Norton compares Trump's..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:40Published
'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Opens Up About the Decision to Give Meredith COVID-19 | THR News [Video]

'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Opens Up About the Decision to Give Meredith COVID-19 | THR News

Showrunner Krista Vernoff opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about why the show decided to give Meredith COVID-19 to illuminate the plight of healthcare workers amid the pandemics.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:51Published
Katherine Heigl Is Still "Proud" of Her Comments About Isaiah Washington [Video]

Katherine Heigl Is Still "Proud" of Her Comments About Isaiah Washington

She called him out for using homophobic slurs in 2007.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

One crore healthcare workers will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine: Government

 An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNews

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill as pressure builds

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Optimism about delivering long-sought COVID-19 relief is building on Capitol Hill after additional rank-and-file lawmakers voiced support for...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsy

Health Organizations Say COVID-19 Has Impacted The Fight Against AIDS

 Watch VideoAs the world races to end the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say it is critical that progress continues in the fight against HIV on this World AIDS...
Newsy Also reported by •Eurasia Review