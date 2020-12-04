Global  
 

GHMC Election: BJP makes major inroad with 48 seats, TRS emerges as single largest party

DNA Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The party chief JP Nadda on Friday said that the historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people`s support towards PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Published
 National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda showed his satisfaction on the GHMC election results. Hailing his party workers Nadda said, "The historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi's development and governance model....

