Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Orders All American Troops Out of Somalia

NYTimes.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
While the number of troops — about 700 — is small, it is a continuation of President Trump’s efforts to withdraw the United States from what he has described as endless wars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump gives Thanksgiving address to troops, reiterates election grievances [Video]

President Trump gives Thanksgiving address to troops, reiterates election grievances

President Donald Trump gave his final Thanksgiving address to troops before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:45Published
President Trump gives Thanksgiving address to troops [Video]

President Trump gives Thanksgiving address to troops

President Trump gives a Thanksgiving address to troops

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump bringing troops home [Video]

Trump bringing troops home

Trump withdrawing troops.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia
Indian Express