Trump Orders All American Troops Out of Somalia
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
While the number of troops — about 700 — is small, it is a continuation of President Trump’s efforts to withdraw the United States from what he has described as endless wars.
While the number of troops — about 700 — is small, it is a continuation of President Trump’s efforts to withdraw the United States from what he has described as endless wars.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources