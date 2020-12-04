Extreme poverty over, Xi says
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Bloomberg Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing...
Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party
Moderately prosperous society Chinese term referring broadly to middle class
World Bank International financial institution
Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City
Chinese Communist Party Political party of China
