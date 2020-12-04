Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extreme poverty over, Xi says

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Extreme poverty over, Xi says‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Bloomberg Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party

China increases activities to destroy Islamic structures, suppress culture of minorities

 Chinese president Xi Jinping is clearly aiming at separating the Muslim community from its heritage in order to break their lineage, roots.
DNA
Politicians urge people to buy Australian wine [Video]

Politicians urge people to buy Australian wine

Legislators from a global cross-party alliance on China urged people to buy Australian wine on Tuesday, posting a video in response to trade sanctions on wine imported from Australia. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

China's UN envoy calls for global resolve on Palestinian question

 China's ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday stressed his nation's support for a lasting peaceful solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and called..
WorldNews

'Weak': Chinese President Xi Jinping's huge leadership problem

 China's bluster and bravado is certainly something to behold.Be it creating international spats over "repugnant" tweets; threatening a democratic nation with..
New Zealand Herald

Moderately prosperous society Chinese term referring broadly to middle class


World Bank World Bank International financial institution

Leak left 243 million Brazilians’ medical records and personal info ripe for the picking

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The personal information of more than 243 million Brazilians was potentially accessible for at least six..
The Verge

James D. Wolfensohn, Who Led the World Bank for 10 Years, Dies at 86

 He was a force on Wall Street before taking the reins of the bank in 1995, then proceeded to shake it up. He did the same at both Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy..
NYTimes.com
JandK govt upgrading education infrastructure in Anantnag [Video]

JandK govt upgrading education infrastructure in Anantnag

In a bid to make education system stronger in Jammu and Kashmir, UT administration has started upgrading the educational infrastructure at Government Degree College Bijbehara of Anantnag in South Kashmir. Construction of 11 additional classroom blocks and two common halls are at full swing. The construction work on the ground floor of the block has been completed and shuttering for laying of floor slab on 1st floor is underway. The project work is being executed by PWD RandB department at a cost of Rs 10.31 crore. The project is being funded under the World Bank's Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project. The students of this degree college hailed the step taken by the UT administration. Although, all educational institutions are closed across Kashmir Valley but the construction work is in full swing as government has eased lockdown restrictions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:50Published

Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City

In a global chocolate war, it is Hershey against West Africa

 Accusations by the Ivory Coast and Ghana are a further hit to the reputations of chocolate makers, which have come under pressure for their role in..
WorldNews

NT dollar closes at highest since 1997

 ‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter..
WorldNews
Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal [Video]

Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal

Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record close in the final hour of trading. New weekly claims for unemployment insurance totaled an unadjusted 712,000 for the week that ended Saturday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reading of 775,000.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party Political party of China

US blocks China cotton imports from Xinjiang, citing human rights issues

 The United States has ramped up pressure on China by blocking imports of cotton it says are harvested with "slave labour", and hitting Chinese Communist Party..
New Zealand Herald

'Trump is better': In Asia, pro-democracy forces worry about Biden

 BANGKOK (NYTIMES) - A dissident once branded Enemy No. 1 by the Chinese Communist Party is spreading conspiracy theories about vote-rigging in the US..
WorldNews

Alan Tudge says China tweet doesn't represent Australians with Chinese heritage

 Immigration minister, Alan Tudge, has spoken about a fake war crimes photo posted by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman with China's foreign ministry, on Twitter. He said..
SBS

China has reached a major milestone in ending absolute poverty. But the Communist Party isn't celebrating yet

 Hong Kong (CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a major milestone this week in his five-year long fight to end absolute poverty across the country -- but it..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Tri-State suburbs help solve growing poverty problem? [Video]

Can Tri-State suburbs help solve growing poverty problem?

Between 2000 and 2019, the population of people living below the federal poverty line decreased by 3% within the city of Cincinnati. The population of people living below the federal poverty line..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:26Published
As poverty grows in Greater Cincinnati's suburbs, one community considers ways to help [Video]

As poverty grows in Greater Cincinnati's suburbs, one community considers ways to help

Between 2000 and 2019, the population of people living below the federal poverty line decreased by 3% within the city of Cincinnati. The population of people living below the federal poverty line..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:04Published
4 steps to ending extreme poverty | Shameran Abed [Video]

4 steps to ending extreme poverty | Shameran Abed

Approximately 700 million people worldwide currently live in extreme poverty, a state of severe financial and social vulnerability that robs many of hope and dignity. BRAC, the world's largest NGO,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 07:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Extreme poverty over, Xi says

Extreme poverty over, Xi says ‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty...
WorldNews