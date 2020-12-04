US surpasses 14 million COVID-19 cases, set another record in deaths on Thursday
The U.S. surpassed the 14 million mark in confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and set new records in both daily recorded cases and daily deaths as the country delves deeper into the bleakest stretch of the pandemic. On Thursday alone, Johns Hopkins says that the U.S. reported 2,879 deaths linked...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Joe Biden: Covid vaccination in US will not be mandatoryIt comes as the Centers for Disease Control urges "universal mask use" anywhere outside the home.
BBC News
Biden confident Congress will pass COVID relief billsBiden would not say whether or not he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News
Minnesota officials talk COVID-19 response for long-term care facilitiesMinnesota Governor Tim Walz held a briefing Friday on the state's response to COVID-19, which has led to more than 3,800 reported deaths in the state. Officials..
CBS News
Obituary of Kansas COVID-19 victim blasts anti-maskers"He died with COVID-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary," the obit said.
CBS News
Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
Global COVID-19 cases breaches 62 million markBaltimore [US]: The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 62 million cases mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University. According to the..
WorldNews
US Covid-19 cases surpass 13 mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Nov 28 : In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, currently the world’s worst-hit country, has surpassed..
WorldNews
Mobile labs target "testing deserts" where virus spreads undetectedAccording to research by Johns Hopkins University, communities of color often have less access to COVID-19 testing.
CBS News
Coronavirus in Africa: What you need to know know about the Covid-19 vaccinesWilliam Moss of Johns Hopkins university doesn't expect the vaccines to be available in Africa until late 2021.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources