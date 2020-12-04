Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US surpasses 14 million COVID-19 cases, set another record in deaths on Thursday

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
US surpasses 14 million COVID-19 cases, set another record in deaths on ThursdayThe U.S. surpassed the 14 million mark in confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and set new records in both daily recorded cases and daily deaths as the country delves deeper into the bleakest stretch of the pandemic. On Thursday alone, Johns Hopkins says that the U.S. reported 2,879 deaths linked...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
News video: Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 359,430; 5,748 deaths

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 359,430; 5,748 deaths

 The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 20,650 cases and 343 deaths as of Thursday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill [Video]

Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "dire" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Joe Biden: Covid vaccination in US will not be mandatory

 It comes as the Centers for Disease Control urges "universal mask use" anywhere outside the home.
BBC News

Biden confident Congress will pass COVID relief bills

 Biden would not say whether or not he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Minnesota officials talk COVID-19 response for long-term care facilities

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a briefing Friday on the state's response to COVID-19, which has led to more than 3,800 reported deaths in the state. Officials..
CBS News

Obituary of Kansas COVID-19 victim blasts anti-maskers

 "He died with COVID-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary," the obit said.
CBS News

Johns Hopkins University Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland

Global COVID-19 cases breaches 62 million mark

 Baltimore [US]: The global coronavirus caseload has breached the 62 million cases mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University. According to the..
WorldNews

US Covid-19 cases surpass 13 mn: Johns Hopkins

 Washington, Nov 28 : In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, currently the world’s worst-hit country, has surpassed..
WorldNews

Mobile labs target "testing deserts" where virus spreads undetected

 According to research by Johns Hopkins University, communities of color often have less access to COVID-19 testing.
CBS News

Coronavirus in Africa: What you need to know know about the Covid-19 vaccines

 William Moss of Johns Hopkins university doesn't expect the vaccines to be available in Africa until late 2021.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Big Daily Jump In COVID Cases Has New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy Alarmed [Video]

Big Daily Jump In COVID Cases Has New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy Alarmed

For the second day in a row, New Jersey is reporting record high COVID-19 cases, with 5,673 positive tests and 48 new deaths. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published
Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:16Published
COVID-19 In Indiana: Cases Begin To Surge To Near Records After Thanksgiving Decline [Video]

COVID-19 In Indiana: Cases Begin To Surge To Near Records After Thanksgiving Decline

After a decline in COVID-19 cases over the long Thanksgiving holiday, the daily numbers of new coronavirus infections are back near record levels in Indiana. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

One crore healthcare workers will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine: Government

 An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CNAIndiaTimesWorldNews

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill as pressure builds

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Optimism about delivering long-sought COVID-19 relief is building on Capitol Hill after additional rank-and-file lawmakers voiced support for...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Newsy

Health Organizations Say COVID-19 Has Impacted The Fight Against AIDS

 Watch VideoAs the world races to end the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say it is critical that progress continues in the fight against HIV on this World AIDS...
Newsy Also reported by •Eurasia Review