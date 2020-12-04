Global  
 

Moon dust for $1 — that's all NASA is paying one of the companies selected to collect lunar samples

Friday, 4 December 2020
Moon dust for $1 — that’s all NASA is paying one of the companies selected to collect lunar samplesThe National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded contracts to four companies to collect dust from the Moon’s surface, and it’s paying one of them just $1 for the whole mission. As per the payment plan,...
NASA Wants to Buy Moon Dust For a Starting Price of Just $1

NASA Wants to Buy Moon Dust For a Starting Price of Just $1 01:15

 NASA wants to buy fresh moon dust, but the space agency doesn’t want to carve out much space in their budget for it.

