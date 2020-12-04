Moon dust for $1 — that’s all NASA is paying one of the companies selected to collect lunar samples

Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon



A Chinese spacecraft has lifted off from the Moon with a cargo of lunar rocks,beginning the first stage of its return to Earth. Chang'e 5 is the thirdChinese spacecraft to land on the Moon and the first to take off from itagain. It's the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious Chinese lunarmissions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970