Inspector saw Hamilton hospital staff breaking COVID-19 rules
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
An inspector from Ontario's Ministry of Labour warned staff at Hamilton General Hospital about not following COVID-19 protocols after they didn't physically distance in the hospital cafeteria and were in "close, face-to-face contact," according to a staff memo obtained by CBC News.
