Brexit: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade deal

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Brexit talks are set to enter a decisive phase with chief negotiators admitting there are "significant divergences." British PM Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen are still hoping to break the deadlock.
 European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and PM Boris Johnson will discuss a way forward on Saturday.

