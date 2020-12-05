Global  
 

Sanders opposes bipartisan COVID-19 relief deal, calling it 'not acceptable' as it lacks payments for Americans

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to giving "legal immunity to corporations", as well as the exclusion of another round of $1,200 checks for Americans.
