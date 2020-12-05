Sanders opposes bipartisan COVID-19 relief deal, calling it 'not acceptable' as it lacks payments for Americans
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to giving "legal immunity to corporations", as well as the exclusion of another round of $1,200 checks for Americans.
Sen. Bernie Sanders objected to giving "legal immunity to corporations", as well as the exclusion of another round of $1,200 checks for Americans.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate
Why is Wall Street leaning left?
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:17Published
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Americans Voted in Huge Numbers. Is That the Future of Elections?Almost 160 million people voted this year, as new options made necessary by the pandemic removed many of the traditional barriers to casting ballots.
NYTimes.com
COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Those holiday returns come with a massive environmental footprintAmericans are spending record amounts of money online — also expect record amounts in landfills soon.
CBS News
Doctor on what the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan would look likeFDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says it's "realistic" that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. But it will be a complicated..
CBS News