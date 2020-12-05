Global  
 

Gitanjali Rao, 15-year-old Colorado student and scientist, is named Time's Kid of the Year

The Age Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Gitanjali Rao has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems.
 The first-ever TIME Magazine Kid of the Year has been named, and she is a 15-year-old girl from Colorado.

