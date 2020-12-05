Gitanjali Rao, 15-year-old Colorado student and scientist, is named Time's Kid of the Year
Gitanjali Rao has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems.
