No new local cases for NSW after hotel quarantine worker's infection sparked coronavirus scare

SBS Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Fears that a Sydney case of COVID-19 was transmitted in the community have been dismissed, with authorities pointing to overseas air crew as a possible source.
WA could delay reopening borders after NSW hotel quarantine worker tested positive for coronavirus

 The new infection, announced by Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday, ends the state's streak of no locally acquired coronavirus cases.
SBS

WA's reopening to NSW, Victoria in limbo as new case detected in Sydney woman

 NSW health authorities said a hotel quarantine worker has tested positive for coronavirus, ending the state’s 25-day streak of no locally acquired cases.
The Age

NSW records new COVID-19 case after hotel quarantine worker tests positive

 The new infection, announced by Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday, ends the state's streak of no locally acquired coronavirus cases.
SBS