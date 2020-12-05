'High risk' thunderstorm asthma warning for Victoria's south-west; high pollen counts in Melbourne
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has issued a thunderstorm asthma warning for Victoria's south-west, while Melbourne is also expected to have high pollen counts.
