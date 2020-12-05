Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'High risk' thunderstorm asthma warning for Victoria's south-west; high pollen counts in Melbourne

Brisbane Times Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has issued a thunderstorm asthma warning for Victoria's south-west, while Melbourne is also expected to have high pollen counts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cheers and tears as Sydney-Melbourne flights reopen [Video]

Cheers and tears as Sydney-Melbourne flights reopen

Flights between New South Wales and Victoria reopened for the first time since July.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:36Published
Severe hailstorm with gusty wind weeps through New South West, Australia [Video]

Severe hailstorm with gusty wind weeps through New South West, Australia

A severe thunderstorm battered large parts of New South Wales, Australia, on Friday (November 20) bringing gusty winds and marble-sized hail.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia [Video]

Tesla to Build New Mega Mattery in Victoria, Australia

MELBOURNE — The Australian state of Victoria has announced that a massive 300-megawatt battery will be built in partnership with Tesla and French renewable energy company Neoen. The facility will..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published