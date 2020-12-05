Global  
 

Brazil: 16 dead after bus plunges off bridge in Minas Gerais

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
In addition to the fatalities, 27 people were injured after the bus careered off a viaduct near the town of Joao Monlevade in southern Brazil. The accident occurred due to a suspected brake failure, officials said.
 A tragic accident caused a bus in João Monlevade, Brazil, to crash and fall over a bridge on Friday (December 4) as it burst into flames.

