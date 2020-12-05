Global  
 

Canucks parting ways with anthem singer planning to sing at Vancouver rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions

Saturday, 5 December 2020
The Canucks and anthem singer Mark Donnelly are parting ways over the singer's planned participation in a rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions.
Mark Donnelly Canadian singer


Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks National Hockey League team in Vancouver, British Columbia


Vancouver Vancouver City in British Columbia, Canada

