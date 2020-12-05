Canucks parting ways with anthem singer planning to sing at Vancouver rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions
The Canucks and anthem singer Mark Donnelly are parting ways over the singer's planned participation in a rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions.
|
|
