Germany: Water cannon fired at Dannenröder forest activists
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Environmental activists complained that a water cannon was used despite freezing temperatures after they refused to vacate a forest in central Germany. The area is being cleared for the expansion of the A49 autobahn.
