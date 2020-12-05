Global  
 

Germany: Water cannon fired at Dannenröder forest activists

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Environmental activists complained that a water cannon was used despite freezing temperatures after they refused to vacate a forest in central Germany. The area is being cleared for the expansion of the A49 autobahn.
