You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CM Uddhav announces probe after power outage brings Mumbai to a standstill



Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a power outage at around 10 am due to a technical snag. Train services were affected and many commuters were left stranded. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published on October 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCFC vs SCEB today at 7:30 PM IST MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Player List

DNA 4 days ago