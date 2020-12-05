Global  
 

Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: Zidane's side win for first time in four league games

BBC News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Real Madrid grind out a victory over Sevilla to end a three-game winless run in La Liga.
0
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat

'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat 03:02

 Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after a second Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk leaves Real Madrid in danger of failing to progress from the group stage.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Seville Seville Municipality in Andalusia, Spain

Giroud scores four as Chelsea sink Sevilla to win group

 Olivier Giroud scores all four goals in a comprehensive Chelsea victory over Sevilla that ensures the Blues take top spot in Champions League Group E.
BBC News

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Zidane under pressure to save Real Madrid job

 MADRID---Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane badly needs a win from a tough trip to Sevilla on Saturday to...
WorldNews

Is time running out for Zidane at Real Madrid?

 Underperforming in La Liga and in danger of an early Champions League exit - is time running out for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid?
BBC News

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th career goal as Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League tie

 Ronaldo has so far scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 75 for Juventus and five for Sporting. ......
WorldNews

Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane French association football manager and former player


La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

 Barcelona on Sunday followed the advice of coach Ronald Koeman and paid tribute to their former player Diego Maradona with an emphatic return to form in La Liga..
WorldNews
Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi and Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remembered former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, with a moment's silence ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna on Sunday (November 29).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:04Published

