Millwall 0-1 Derby: Game overshadowed by fans booing players taking a knee before kick-off
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The start of Millwall's home game with Derby - which the Rams win 1-0 - is overshadowed by some fans booing the teams taking a knee.
Millwall F.C. English association football club
Millwall v Derby: Game overshadowed by fans booing players taking a knee before kick-offThe start of Millwall's home game with Derby is overshadowed by some fans booing the teams taking a knee before kick-off.
BBC News
