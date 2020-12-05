Global  
 

Millwall 0-1 Derby: Game overshadowed by fans booing players taking a knee before kick-off

BBC News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The start of Millwall's home game with Derby - which the Rams win 1-0 - is overshadowed by some fans booing the teams taking a knee.
News video: Millwall fans boo as players take a knee

 Millwall fans boo as players from both the home side and Derby took the knee prior to kick-off.

Millwall v Derby: Game overshadowed by fans booing players taking a knee before kick-off

 The start of Millwall's home game with Derby is overshadowed by some fans booing the teams taking a knee before kick-off.
