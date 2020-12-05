Global  
 

Brexit: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in last-minute discussion

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The British prime miniter and the president of the European Commission held a phone call over Brexit negotiations. Despite the upcoming deadline the two sides have not been able to agree on three key issues.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks 01:41

 Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.

