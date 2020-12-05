Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia starts mass rollout of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow before final trials are completed

SBS Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Moscow's coronavirus task force said the vaccine would first be made available via 70 clinics to high-risk groups including doctors, other medical workers, teachers and social workers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Sputnik V: Russia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme

Sputnik V: Russia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme 01:30

 Russia has started its COVID-19 vaccination programme, with the first jabs going to workers at high risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases [Video]

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

Scientists raise concerns after Russia gives go-ahead before full trials to test safety, efficacy have been completed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
California to Receive Limited Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine First [Video]

California to Receive Limited Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine First

Among several coronavirus vaccines now nearing distribution, the first to arrive in California will be Pfizer's version. Elizabeth Cook examines what is known about the rollout in the Golden State...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:23Published
Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

With trials still underway, the vaccine is currently only being offered to those under 60 and without any chronic diseases.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 14:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Moscow clinics begins vaccinations for at-risk groups

 Russia starts the rollout of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for high-risk groups in its capital city.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia starts Sputnik V vaccine rollout in Moscow

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia starts Sputnik V vaccine rollout in Moscow Moscow is opening 70 vaccination facilities where thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups had signed up to receive Covid-19 vaccines...
New Zealand Herald

Russia makes domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine available in Moscow

 Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia's first mass vaccination against the disease, the city's...
CBC.ca