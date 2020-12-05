Global  
 

Donald Trump heads to Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp rejects request to alter presidential race

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Gov. Brian Kemp rejected Trump's request to call a special legislative session to approve appointment of a pro-Trump slate to the Electoral College.
News video: Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp 00:41

 President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of...

AP Top Stories December 5 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Dec. 5th: At Georgia rally, Trump can help his party or himself; San Francisco area counties set virus closure rule; Fire..
USATODAY.com

Trump Campaigns in Georgia With His Own Lost Race on His Mind

 President Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday, but helping the two Republican senators in runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate..
NYTimes.com

Trump campaigns on behalf of GOP candidates in Georgia Senate runoff

 President Trump will be lending his support to the two Republican incumbents running in January's Senate runoff as he campaigns in Georgia Saturday afternoon...
CBS News

Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package [Video]

Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package

Joseph LaVorgna is the chief economist at the National Economic Council, and is an economic adviser to the Trump administration. And according to Business Insider, LaVorgna on Friday said he felt there was no rush to release a second coronavirus stimulus package. LaVorgna said that despite a disappointing Friday jobs report, he doesn't 'believe the recovery at the moment is in jeopardy.' On Friday, the jobs report that said 10.7 million Americans were unemployed in November.

How Trump can — and can't — spend his Save America PAC funds

 Trump's Save America PAC and GOP entities have raised $207.5 million since Election Day.
CBS News

US election: 'Legal milestone' - Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

 California certified its presidential election on Friday (Saturday NZT) and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him..
New Zealand Herald

Biden officially secures Electoral College majority

 It's been apparent for weeks that Biden won the election — but California certifying its results officially pushed Biden over 270 electors.
CBS News

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks says he will challenge Electoral College results

 The Republican was congratulated by President Donald Trump for his call to challenge the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
USATODAY.com

Trump continues unfounded election fraud claims as his campaign takes another legal blow

 A day after saying he would accept the results of the Electoral College, President Trump is now falsely setting a new bar for Joe Biden to enter the White House...
CBS News

Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid [Video]

Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday, Governor Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in..

Life after Trump: what’s the future of the Republican Party? [Video]

Life after Trump: what’s the future of the Republican Party?

Donald Trump has finally accepted that a presidential transition from his administration to Joe Biden’s should begin. We answer your questions on what the Republican Party could look like in a..

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no..

Lara Trump Pushes Debunked GA Ballot Box Conspiracy on Hannity to Claim Trump Could Still Win: ‘Don’t Think for a Second Joe Biden Is Going to Be Sworn In’

 Lara Trump pushes debunked Georgia ballot box conspiracy on 'Hannity' to falsely claim Trump could still win: 'Don't think for a second Joe Biden is going to be...
Mediaite

Campaign Spends $1.1 Million At Trump Properties Since September

Campaign Spends $1.1 Million At Trump Properties Since September Watch VideoA campaign committee for President Trump and the Republican Party spent over a million dollars at the president's hotel properties in the lead up to...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS News

US election: Another blow for Donald Trump as Nevada judge rejects law suit in scathing ruling

US election: Another blow for Donald Trump as Nevada judge rejects law suit in scathing ruling US President Donald Trump's hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 election have been dealt another blow after a lawsuit in Nevada was thrown out.Trump and...
New Zealand Herald