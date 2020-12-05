Donald Trump heads to Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp rejects request to alter presidential race

Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package



Joseph LaVorgna is the chief economist at the National Economic Council, and is an economic adviser to the Trump administration. And according to Business Insider, LaVorgna on Friday said he felt there was no rush to release a second coronavirus stimulus package. LaVorgna said that despite a disappointing Friday jobs report, he doesn't 'believe the recovery at the moment is in jeopardy.' On Friday, the jobs report that said 10.7 million Americans were unemployed in November.

