Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'This is total chaos': Baylor-Gonzaga cancellation magnifies college hoops' COVID-19 issues

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
After the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Gonzaga was called off, questions pile up on whether playing games is worth it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Baylor University Baylor University Private research university in Waco, Texas, United States

USF Bulls' upset bid falls short [Video]

USF Bulls' upset bid falls short

The USF women's basketball team almost upset number four Baylor tonight but the Bears won 67-62. Still, the Bulls were happy to get another game on the schedule even if there weren't any fans in the audience.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:27Published

Gonzaga Bulldogs Gonzaga Bulldogs