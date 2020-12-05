College football winners and losers from Week 14: Ohio State, Texas A&M stay on playoff track
Ohio State and Texas A&M improved their College Football Playoff hopes, while Marshall fell to lead Week 14 winners and losers in college football.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ohio State Buckeyes football Football team of Ohio State University
What happens to Ohio State if its game with Michigan is canceled?The Buckeyes, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff standings, hold one of the semifinal slots. But what if they don't win the Big Ten title?
USATODAY.com
Michigan AD blasts ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit for suggesting Wolverines might try and avoid Ohio StateMichigan AD Warde Manuel said it was "ridiculous" for Kirk Herbstreit to suggest Wolverines might use COVID-19 as an excuse to not play Ohio State.
USATODAY.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit apologizes for suggesting Michigan 'could opt out' of playing Ohio State over coronavirusESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he misspoke suggesting Michigan could prevent Ohio State from qualifying for Big Ten title game.
USATODAY.com
Winners and losers from the second College Football Playoff rankingsOhio State was one of the big winners and the Pac-12 was the biggest loser in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com
Texas A&M Aggies football
College football Collegiate rules version of American/Canadian football, played by colleges and universities
Sarah Fuller Becomes 1st Female to Play in Power 5 College Football GameThe Vanderbilt University football team made history this weekend by enlisting the athletic prowess of one its star soccer players for their own sport ... and..
TMZ.com
Fatal accident in Largo
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:27Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources