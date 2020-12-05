Global  
 

Armenia: Tens of thousands rally to demand PM's resignation over Azerbaijan pact

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Protesters have once again called for Nikol Pashinyan to quit over a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. The Russia-brokered pact was agreed after weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region that left thousands dead.
