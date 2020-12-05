Armenia: Tens of thousands rally to demand PM's resignation over Azerbaijan pact

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thousands of Armenians defy martial law to rally and demand PM's resignation



Thousands of disgruntled Armenians descended on Yerevan's Liberty Square to rally and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:17 Published 3 weeks ago Furious Armenians storm government buildings while Baku celebrates new Nagorno-Karabakh deal



Hundreds of Armenians, angry at a peace deal between their country, Azerbaijan and Russia, broke into government buildings in the capital Yerevan early Tuesday (November 10) in protest. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:21 Published 3 weeks ago