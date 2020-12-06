Russia starts mass rollout of Sputnik coronavirus vaccine
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The centres in the capital started giving shots to willing recipients three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a “large-scale” COVID-19 immunisation campaign.
