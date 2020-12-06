Global  
 

Russia starts mass rollout of Sputnik coronavirus vaccine

The Age Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The centres in the capital started giving shots to willing recipients three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a “large-scale” COVID-19 immunisation campaign.
Sputnik V: Russia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme

Sputnik V: Russia rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme 01:30

 Russia has started its COVID-19 vaccination programme, with the first jabs going to workers at high risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

COVID-19: Moscow starts mass vaccination amid record cases

Scientists raise concerns after Russia gives go-ahead before full trials to test safety, efficacy have been completed.

Russia begins distributing Sputnik V vaccine

Russia begins distributing Sputnik V vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to start “large-scale” vaccination against coronavirus

Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Russia set to launch first doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

With trials still underway, the vaccine is currently only being offered to those under 60 and without any chronic diseases.

Russia starts mass rollout of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow before final trials are completed

 Moscow's coronavirus task force said the vaccine would first be made available via 70 clinics to high-risk groups including doctors, other medical workers,...
Russian army starts mass coronavirus vaccination campaign

 Russia's military has started a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign which aims to innoculate more than 400,000 servicemen, Defence...
Covid: Moscow clinics begins vaccinations for at-risk groups

 Russia starts the rollout of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for high-risk groups in its capital city.
