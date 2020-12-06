Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nor'easter Knocks Out Power to More Than 200,000 in New England

NYTimes.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
More than 110,000 customers in Maine alone lost electricity after a nor’easter brought high winds and heavy snow.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Porsche 911 Turbo Design in Racing Yellow

The new Porsche 911 Turbo Design in Racing Yellow 03:01

 The Porsche 911 Turbo has been the quintessential high-performance sports car with everyday usability for the past 45 years. Following the market launch of the 911 Turbo S, the next generation 911 Turbo Coupé and Cabriolet are now being introduced – even more powerful, even faster and even more...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6 [Video]

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Cyclone Burevi remained practically stationary for 30 hrs over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rameswaram & Puducherry following heavy rainfall. Residents of Rameswaram..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published
Rainbow Laces 'much more than a badge' [Video]

Rainbow Laces 'much more than a badge'

Speaking on Soccer AM, former England international Lianne Sanderson and comedian Tom Allen open up about their own experiences of coming out and discuss the impact of the Rainbow Laces campaign.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:30Published
Corporates owning banks: FM Nirmala weighs in on debate #HTLS2020 [Video]

Corporates owning banks: FM Nirmala weighs in on debate #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the debate sparked by a report of an Internal Working Group of the Reserve Bank of India. The IWG's favourable view on corporates owning banks has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Winter Storm Batters New England, Leaving 200,000 Without Power

 More than 110,000 customers in Maine alone lost electricity after a nor’easter brought high winds and heavy snow.
NYTimes.com