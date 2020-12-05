Global  
 

Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan In Awe Of Indian Actress' Performance, Pens Heartfelt Note

Saturday, 5 December 2020
Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan In Awe Of Indian Actress' Performance, Pens Heartfelt NoteAfter several delays because of coronavirus restrictions, Christopher Nolan’s spy movie Tenet has finally been released worldwide, having been originally scheduled to open on 17 July. Hollywood director Christopher Nolan has penned a special note for Bollywood veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, praising her exceptional performance in his latest blockbuster Tenet. The spy thriller, which was released in India on Friday, is Kapadia's Hollywood debut. In the note, shared by Indian superstar Akshay Kumar on Twitter, Nolan said he had nothing but "love, admiration and respect" for the 63-year-old actress, who plays arms dealer Priya Singh in the film. "Dimple, what can I say. Working with you...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trending: Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Brothers

Trending: Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Brothers 00:37

 Director Christopher Nolan has slammed Warner Brothers for their decision to stream their 2020-2021 films on HBO Max on the same day they are set to release in theaters.

Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan British-American filmmaker

Watch the first six minutes of Tenet now, from home, on YouTube

 Christopher Nolan recently went on a very public tirade about the importance of movies, including his, being seen on the big screen — but if anyone’s..
The Verge

Dune director Denis Villeneuve blasts AT&T and Warner Bros. for ‘hijacking’ films

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is going to be coming to HBO Max on the same date as its theater release, and the..
The Verge

Amid HBO Max and Warner Bros. chaos, entertainment executives defend streaming push

 Christopher Nolan may be seething, but CEOs for AT&T, NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS each reiterated their commitment to streaming at a UBS conference on Monday..
The Verge
Christopher Nolan in 'disbelief' at Warner Bros.' decision to stream movies on HBO Max [Video]

Christopher Nolan in 'disbelief' at Warner Bros.' decision to stream movies on HBO Max

Christopher Nolan is in "disbelief" at the controversial decision by Warner Bros. to stream their upcoming movies on HBO Max.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Dimple Kapadia Dimple Kapadia Indian actress

Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia [Video]

Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared his “proud son-in-law” moment on Twitter. The actor shared Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia. Nolan shared a note for Dimple who worked in the director’s latest movie Tenet. Tenet was released in India on December 4. Nolan had earlier shared a message for Indian fans on the release eve of the film. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published
Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child [Video]

Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child

Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Tenet (film) Tenet (film) 2020 film by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan decries Warner Bros. plan to stream 2021 movies on HBO Max: 'They've made a mess'

 "Tenet" director Christopher Nolan takes issue with Warner Bros. decision to stream its 2021 movie slate on HBO Max - and how it was handled.
USATODAY.com

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar Indian film actor and producer

Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty [Video]

Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty

After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. A remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Bhaagamathie and helmed by the same director, G Ashok, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Horror thriller Durgamati, initially titled Durgavati, will land on Amazon Prime on December 11. An excited Bhumi spoke about the exigencies of the genre and comparisons with Anushka that are bound to happen in an exclusive interview with Jyoti Sharma Bawa of Hindustan Times. “I just hope all Anushka Shetty’s fans watch our film too,” she said. Durgamati stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia. Bhumi plays an IAS officer who is imprisoned after falling victim to a high-level political conspiracy. She is taken to a haunted castle for interrogation where she is possessed by the spirit of a dead queen who is out for revenge.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 10:42Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020 [Video]

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well. Speaking at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she revealed that her mother had advised her that she might not have a career as an actor after she turns 30. Another motivation was to give a fillip to actors who might not have any connections inside the industry. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:33Published
Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Mumbai [Video]

Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Mumbai

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He is stable now and under observation, as per media reports. D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

 Just when the US appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day,..
WorldNews

