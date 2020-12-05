Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan In Awe Of Indian Actress' Performance, Pens Heartfelt Note

Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty



After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. A remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Bhaagamathie and helmed by the same director, G Ashok, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Horror thriller Durgamati, initially titled Durgavati, will land on Amazon Prime on December 11. An excited Bhumi spoke about the exigencies of the genre and comparisons with Anushka that are bound to happen in an exclusive interview with Jyoti Sharma Bawa of Hindustan Times. “I just hope all Anushka Shetty’s fans watch our film too,” she said. Durgamati stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia. Bhumi plays an IAS officer who is imprisoned after falling victim to a high-level political conspiracy. She is taken to a haunted castle for interrogation where she is possessed by the spirit of a dead queen who is out for revenge.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:42 Published on January 1, 1970