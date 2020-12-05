Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan In Awe Of Indian Actress' Performance, Pens Heartfelt Note
After several delays because of coronavirus restrictions, Christopher Nolan’s spy movie Tenet has finally been released worldwide, having been originally scheduled to open on 17 July. Hollywood director Christopher Nolan has penned a special note for Bollywood veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, praising her exceptional performance in his latest blockbuster Tenet. The spy thriller, which was released in India on Friday, is Kapadia's Hollywood debut. In the note, shared by Indian superstar Akshay Kumar on Twitter, Nolan said he had nothing but "love, admiration and respect" for the 63-year-old actress, who plays arms dealer Priya Singh in the film. "Dimple, what can I say. Working with you...
Christopher Nolan British-American filmmaker
Watch the first six minutes of Tenet now, from home, on YouTubeChristopher Nolan recently went on a very public tirade about the importance of movies, including his, being seen on the big screen — but if anyone’s..
Dune director Denis Villeneuve blasts AT&T and Warner Bros. for ‘hijacking’ filmsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is going to be coming to HBO Max on the same date as its theater release, and the..
Amid HBO Max and Warner Bros. chaos, entertainment executives defend streaming pushChristopher Nolan may be seething, but CEOs for AT&T, NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS each reiterated their commitment to streaming at a UBS conference on Monday..
Christopher Nolan in 'disbelief' at Warner Bros.' decision to stream movies on HBO Max
Dimple Kapadia Indian actress
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child
Tenet (film) 2020 film by Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan decries Warner Bros. plan to stream 2021 movies on HBO Max: 'They've made a mess'"Tenet" director Christopher Nolan takes issue with Warner Bros. decision to stream its 2021 movie slate on HBO Max - and how it was handled.
Akshay Kumar Indian film actor and producer
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Bollywood Hindi language film industry
Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020
Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Mumbai
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11Just when the US appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day,..
