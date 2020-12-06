Global  
 

UGA student Harrison Deal, a Kelly Loeffler campaign staffer, killed in car wreck

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Harrison Deal, a UGA student working on Kelly Loeffler's Senate campaign, was killed Friday in car crash near Savannah.
