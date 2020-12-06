|
Barcelona suffer shock loss to Cadiz in La Liga, Lionel Messi endures frustrating night
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Barcelona stumbled to a shock loss to Cadiz and their fourth defeat of the La Liga season put them in seventh position, 12 points behind Atletico.
