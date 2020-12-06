Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona suffer shock loss to Cadiz in La Liga, Lionel Messi endures frustrating night

DNA Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Barcelona stumbled to a shock loss to Cadiz and their fourth defeat of the La Liga season put them in seventh position, 12 points behind Atletico.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published
Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:39Published