Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A threat to all lives': emergency warning for bushfire on Fraser Island's east coast

The Age Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Those in the area of Happy Valley, about half way along the World Heritage-listed island's eastern shore, were told to 'leave immediately' on Sunday afternoon as the fire approached.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bushfires threaten Australia's Fraser Island [Video]

Bushfires threaten Australia's Fraser Island

Australian fire crews are battling massive bushfires on Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, which have been burning for six weeks on Wednesday (December 2), forcing tourists to flee the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Fire breaks out at Sydney’s historical Bell Tower after lightning strike [Video]

Fire breaks out at Sydney’s historical Bell Tower after lightning strike

Lines of thunderstorms stroke the east coast area of Australia on Tuesday, December 1, and lightning strikes caused a fire at a historical bell tower in Ashfield.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Wall of smoke on Australia's popular Fraser Island caused by bushfire [Video]

Wall of smoke on Australia's popular Fraser Island caused by bushfire

A wall of smoke hovers over Fraser Island, a popular tourist destination in Australia, as the six-week-long bushfires continue to rage and burn out of control.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published